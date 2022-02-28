Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Itron beat estimated earnings by 294.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $39.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Itron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.48
|0.42
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.28
|0.52
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|527.45M
|535.91M
|535.25M
|569.75M
|Revenue Actual
|486.95M
|489.41M
|519.57M
|525.16M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
