Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:41am   Comments
Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Itron beat estimated earnings by 294.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $39.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Itron's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.48 0.42 0.30
EPS Actual 0.21 0.28 0.52 0.65
Revenue Estimate 527.45M 535.91M 535.25M 569.75M
Revenue Actual 486.95M 489.41M 519.57M 525.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

