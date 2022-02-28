 Skip to main content

Lincoln Educational Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:43am   Comments
Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Educational Servs beat estimated earnings by 55.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $6.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.03 0.10 0.23
EPS Actual 0.11 0.06 0.13 0.31
Revenue Estimate 83.16M 73.44M 76.83M 78.59M
Revenue Actual 89.06M 80.46M 78.00M 81.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

