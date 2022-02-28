Lincoln Educational Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lincoln Educational Servs beat estimated earnings by 55.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $6.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.06
|0.13
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|83.16M
|73.44M
|76.83M
|78.59M
|Revenue Actual
|89.06M
|80.46M
|78.00M
|81.79M
