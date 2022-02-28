Recap: Krystal Biotech Q4 Earnings

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Krystal Biotech missed estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.

