Arvinas: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 8:28am   Comments
Arvinas: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arvinas missed estimated earnings by 26.58%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $24.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.24 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

