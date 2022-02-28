HNI: Q4 Earnings Insights
HNI (NYSE:HNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HNI beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $40.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HNI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.22
|0.09
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.40
|0.36
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|592.14M
|493.30M
|458.91M
|572.83M
|Revenue Actual
|586.75M
|510.45M
|484.29M
|562.14M
