Astec Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Astec Industries missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $28.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Astec Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.50
|0.83
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.49
|0.41
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|266.15M
|299.68M
|311.45M
|271.12M
|Revenue Actual
|267.00M
|278.00M
|284.40M
|238.90M
