Astec Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Astec Industries missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $28.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Astec Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.50 0.83 0.42 EPS Actual 0.50 0.49 0.41 0.56 Revenue Estimate 266.15M 299.68M 311.45M 271.12M Revenue Actual 267.00M 278.00M 284.40M 238.90M

