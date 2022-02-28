Recap: Cactus Q4 Earnings
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cactus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $61.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cactus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.18
|0.10
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|116.32M
|101.60M
|80.88M
|68.23M
|Revenue Actual
|115.36M
|108.89M
|84.42M
|68.09M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
