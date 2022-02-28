 Skip to main content

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 6:42am   Comments
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $185.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.86% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

