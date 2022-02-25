General Dynamics Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) traded at a new 12-month high today of $223.59. So far today approximately 237,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

General Dynamics Corporation share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $223.59 and a 12-month low of $163.12 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $223.38 per share.

General Dynamics is a defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm’s segments include aerospace, combat systems, marine, and technologies. The company’s aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets. Combat systems produces land-based combat vehicles, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The marine subsegment creates nuclear-powered submarines, among other things. The technologies segment contains two business units, an IT business that primarily serves the government market and a mission systems business that focuses on products that provide command, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

General Dynamics Corporation defies analysts with a current price ($223.38) 2.3% above its average consensus price target of $218.29.

