 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EOG Resources's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
EOG Resources's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) earned $1.99 billion, a 81.28% increase from the preceding quarter. EOG Resources also posted a total of $6.04 billion in sales, a 26.84% increase since Q3. EOG Resources earned $1.09 billion, and sales totaled $4.76 billion in Q3.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, EOG Resources posted an ROIC of 7.61%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, EOG Resources posted an ROIC of 7.61%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For EOG Resources, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 7.61% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

EOG Resources reported Q4 earnings per share at $3.09/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $3.19/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EOG)

Recap: EOG Resources Q4 Earnings
Looking At EOG Resources's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022
Expert Ratings For EOG Resources
Looking Into Eog Resources Inc's Recent Short Interest
EOG Resources Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings