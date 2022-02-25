Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.01 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.16 0.02 -0.03 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 50.41M 43.35M 37.91M 40.61M Revenue Actual 57.28M 47.02M 41.05M 42.66M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.