Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|50.41M
|43.35M
|37.91M
|40.61M
|Revenue Actual
|57.28M
|47.02M
|41.05M
|42.66M
