Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:41am   Comments
Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.01 -0.06 -0.06
EPS Actual 0.16 0.02 -0.03 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 50.41M 43.35M 37.91M 40.61M
Revenue Actual 57.28M 47.02M 41.05M 42.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

