Recap: E W Scripps Q4 Earnings

E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

E W Scripps missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $31.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at E W Scripps's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.14 1.28 EPS Actual 0.50 0.44 -0.10 1.35 Revenue Estimate 554.15M 551.41M 536.41M 570.48M Revenue Actual 555.24M 565.08M 540.92M 591.11M

