Recap: E W Scripps Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022
Recap: E W Scripps Q4 Earnings

 

E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

E W Scripps missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $31.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at E W Scripps's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.14 1.28
EPS Actual 0.50 0.44 -0.10 1.35
Revenue Estimate 554.15M 551.41M 536.41M 570.48M
Revenue Actual 555.24M 565.08M 540.92M 591.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

