Recap: E W Scripps Q4 Earnings
E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
E W Scripps missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $31.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at E W Scripps's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.29
|0.14
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.44
|-0.10
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|554.15M
|551.41M
|536.41M
|570.48M
|Revenue Actual
|555.24M
|565.08M
|540.92M
|591.11M
