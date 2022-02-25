Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starwood Property Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.51 0.49 0.48 EPS Actual 0.52 0.51 0.50 0.50 Revenue Estimate 300.00M 297.35M 279.80M 272.43M Revenue Actual 302.29M 290.87M 287.23M 290.56M

