Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
Earnings
Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Starwood Property Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.51
|0.49
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.51
|0.50
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|300.00M
|297.35M
|279.80M
|272.43M
|Revenue Actual
|302.29M
|290.87M
|287.23M
|290.56M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News