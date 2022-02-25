Recap: Orthofix Medical Q4 Earnings

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orthofix Medical beat estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $7.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.11 0.02 0.19 EPS Actual 0.10 0.32 0.17 0.44 Revenue Estimate 113.31M 108.20M 95.61M 113.94M Revenue Actual 112.43M 121.39M 105.59M 117.62M

