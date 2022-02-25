Recap: Orthofix Medical Q4 Earnings
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
Earnings
Orthofix Medical beat estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $7.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.11
|0.02
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.32
|0.17
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|113.31M
|108.20M
|95.61M
|113.94M
|Revenue Actual
|112.43M
|121.39M
|105.59M
|117.62M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News