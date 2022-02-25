Sempra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sempra Energy beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.0.
Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sempra Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.7
|1.61
|2.70
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|1.7
|1.63
|2.95
|1.90
|Revenue Estimate
|2.82B
|2.56B
|3.25B
|3.36B
|Revenue Actual
|3.01B
|2.74B
|3.26B
|3.17B
