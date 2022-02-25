Recap: Foot Locker Q4 Earnings
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Foot Locker beat estimated earnings by 15.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $152.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 11.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1
|1.09
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|2.21
|1.96
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.12B
|2.09B
|1.88B
|2.29B
|Revenue Actual
|2.19B
|2.27B
|2.15B
|2.19B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
