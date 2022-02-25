 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Foot Locker Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Foot Locker Q4 Earnings

 

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Foot Locker beat estimated earnings by 15.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $152.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 11.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.37 1 1.09 1.35
EPS Actual 1.93 2.21 1.96 1.55
Revenue Estimate 2.12B 2.09B 1.88B 2.29B
Revenue Actual 2.19B 2.27B 2.15B 2.19B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FL)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Foot Locker
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Down 2%; CarGurus Shares Jump Following Upbeat Q4 Results
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Foot Locker
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Gains; Dow Jumps 700 Points
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com