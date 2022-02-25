 Skip to main content

Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Granite Construction missed estimated earnings by 86.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $139.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

