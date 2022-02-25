Recap: Cinemark Q4 Earnings
Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cinemark Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 138.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $568.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cinemark Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-1.07
|-1.46
|-1.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-1.19
|-1.73
|-2.03
|Revenue Estimate
|442.52M
|262.75M
|92.02M
|79.77M
|Revenue Actual
|434.82M
|294.65M
|114.36M
|98.24M
