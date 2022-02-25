Recap: Cinemark Q4 Earnings

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cinemark Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 138.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $568.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cinemark Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.57 -1.07 -1.46 -1.46 EPS Actual -0.65 -1.19 -1.73 -2.03 Revenue Estimate 442.52M 262.75M 92.02M 79.77M Revenue Actual 434.82M 294.65M 114.36M 98.24M

