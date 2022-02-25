Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Strategic Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|1.51
|1.56
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|1.55
|1.53
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|283.64M
|300.56M
|298.42M
|273.74M
|Revenue Actual
|270.08M
|299.17M
|290.34M
|267.49M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News