Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Strategic Education's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.83 1.51 1.56 1.50 EPS Actual 0.59 1.55 1.53 1.39 Revenue Estimate 283.64M 300.56M 298.42M 273.74M Revenue Actual 270.08M 299.17M 290.34M 267.49M

