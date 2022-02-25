Recap: ModivCare Q4 Earnings

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ModivCare beat estimated earnings by 30.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $177.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 8.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ModivCare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.28 1.60 1.52 EPS Actual 1.63 2.13 1.92 0.98 Revenue Estimate 502.45M 486.94M 483.06M 395.50M Revenue Actual 493.06M 474.45M 453.61M 398.50M

