Recap: ModivCare Q4 Earnings
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ModivCare beat estimated earnings by 30.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was up $177.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 8.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ModivCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.28
|1.60
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|1.63
|2.13
|1.92
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|502.45M
|486.94M
|483.06M
|395.50M
|Revenue Actual
|493.06M
|474.45M
|453.61M
|398.50M
