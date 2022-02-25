Recap: Lamar Advertising Q4 Earnings

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 2.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $66.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.86 0.78 EPS Actual 1.05 1.18 0.38 1.08 Revenue Estimate 458.94M 427.83M 362.25M 413.89M Revenue Actual 476.89M 445.05M 370.88M 428.52M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.