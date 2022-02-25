Recap: Lamar Advertising Q4 Earnings
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 2.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $66.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.86
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.18
|0.38
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|458.94M
|427.83M
|362.25M
|413.89M
|Revenue Actual
|476.89M
|445.05M
|370.88M
|428.52M
