ACM Research: Q4 Earnings Insights
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 26.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $49.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACM Research's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.29
|0.20
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.19
|0.35
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|67.20M
|53.49M
|42.58M
|42.15M
|Revenue Actual
|67.01M
|53.86M
|43.73M
|45.56M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
