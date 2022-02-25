Recap: EchoStar Q4 Earnings

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EchoStar reported earnings of $-0.27 per share.

Revenue was up $9.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.34 0.07 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.27 0.38 0.41 0.84 0.01 Revenue Estimate 507.60M 493.85M 479.20M 466.90M 477.70M Revenue Actual 498.64M 504.66M 499.83M 482.58M 489.27M

