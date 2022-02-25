Recap: EchoStar Q4 Earnings
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EchoStar reported earnings of $-0.27 per share.
Revenue was up $9.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.34
|0.07
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|0.38
|0.41
|0.84
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|507.60M
|493.85M
|479.20M
|466.90M
|477.70M
|Revenue Actual
|498.64M
|504.66M
|499.83M
|482.58M
|489.27M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News