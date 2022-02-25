Recap: Vonage Q4 Earnings
Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vonage Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $43.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vonage Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|362.31M
|347.39M
|335.27M
|317.12M
|316.16M
|Revenue Actual
|366.31M
|358.34M
|351.47M
|332.90M
|323.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News