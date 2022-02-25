Recap: Vonage Q4 Earnings

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vonage Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $43.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vonage Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual -0.01 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.02 Revenue Estimate 362.31M 347.39M 335.27M 317.12M 316.16M Revenue Actual 366.31M 358.34M 351.47M 332.90M 323.30M

