MediaAlpha: Q4 Earnings Insights

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MediaAlpha missed estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $28.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MediaAlpha's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.01 0 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 161.79M 158.68M 173.39M 164.05M Revenue Actual 152.75M 157.35M 173.59M 190.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.