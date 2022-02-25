MediaAlpha: Q4 Earnings Insights
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MediaAlpha missed estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $28.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MediaAlpha's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|161.79M
|158.68M
|173.39M
|164.05M
|Revenue Actual
|152.75M
|157.35M
|173.59M
|190.21M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News