MediaAlpha: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 3:42am   Comments
MediaAlpha: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MediaAlpha missed estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $28.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MediaAlpha's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.03 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.01 0 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 161.79M 158.68M 173.39M 164.05M
Revenue Actual 152.75M 157.35M 173.59M 190.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

