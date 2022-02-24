Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57.
Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 16.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TPI Composites's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.15
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.83
|-1.08
|-0.05
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|483.68M
|428.89M
|411.04M
|449.69M
|Revenue Actual
|479.60M
|458.84M
|404.68M
|465.57M
