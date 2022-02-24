Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57.

Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 16.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TPI Composites's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.05 -0.15 0.12 EPS Actual -0.83 -1.08 -0.05 0.14 Revenue Estimate 483.68M 428.89M 411.04M 449.69M Revenue Actual 479.60M 458.84M 404.68M 465.57M

