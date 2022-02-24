 Skip to main content

Playtika Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:19pm
Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Playtika Holding beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $75.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

 

