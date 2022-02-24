Recap: EOG Resources Q4 Earnings
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
EOG Resources missed estimated earnings by 3.13%, reporting an EPS of $3.09 versus an estimate of $3.19.
Revenue was up $3.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EOG Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.04
|1.45
|1.48
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.73
|1.62
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|4.53B
|3.88B
|3.64B
|2.84B
|Revenue Actual
|4.76B
|4.14B
|3.69B
|2.96B
