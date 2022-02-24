 Skip to main content

Recap: Talos Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:23pm   Comments
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $207.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Talos Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.15 -0.17 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.34 -0.41
Revenue Estimate 267.15M 240.70M 243.12M 184.72M
Revenue Actual 290.91M 303.77M 267.91M 175.71M

