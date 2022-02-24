Recap: Talos Energy Q4 Earnings
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Earnings
Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $207.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Talos Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.17
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|267.15M
|240.70M
|243.12M
|184.72M
|Revenue Actual
|290.91M
|303.77M
|267.91M
|175.71M
