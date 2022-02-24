Recap: Talos Energy Q4 Earnings

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $207.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Talos Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.15 -0.17 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.34 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 267.15M 240.70M 243.12M 184.72M Revenue Actual 290.91M 303.77M 267.91M 175.71M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.