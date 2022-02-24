AES: Q4 Earnings Insights
AES (NYSE:AES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AES beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $210.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AES's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.31
|0.30
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.31
|0.28
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|2.56B
|2.34B
|2.37B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|2.70B
|2.63B
|2.56B
