Zymeworks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:11pm   Comments
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zymeworks beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-1.14.

Revenue was up $4.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.33% drop in the share price the next day.

 

