Why Etsy Stock Is Trading Higher During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 5:58pm   Comments
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $717.14 million, which beat the $685.45 million analyst consensus estimate. Etsy said quarterly earnings per share was $1.11, which came in above the $0.79 estimate.

"Even in a world of greatly expanded choice, Etsy remained top of mind for consumers, leading to our delivery of record levels of GMS, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter," said Josh Silverman, Etsy, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. 

Etsy issued first-quarter sales guidance in the range of $565 million to $590 million, versus the $629.51 million estimate.

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace platform in the U.S. and the U.K., with sizable operations in France, Germany, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods.

Etsy has a 52-week high of $307.75 and a 52-week low of $115.89. The stock was trading 22.5% higher at $157 at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Josh Silverman why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

