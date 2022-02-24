Recap: Tutor Perini Q4 Earnings
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tutor Perini beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $312.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 8.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tutor Perini's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.51
|0.22
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.61
|0.31
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|1.33B
|1.24B
|1.25B
|1.33B
|Revenue Actual
|1.18B
|1.22B
|1.21B
|1.35B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings