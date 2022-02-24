 Skip to main content

Recap: Tutor Perini Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:09pm   Comments
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tutor Perini beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $312.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 8.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tutor Perini's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.51 0.22 0.61
EPS Actual 0.30 0.61 0.31 0.69
Revenue Estimate 1.33B 1.24B 1.25B 1.33B
Revenue Actual 1.18B 1.22B 1.21B 1.35B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

