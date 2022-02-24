 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Aqua Metals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:02pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Aqua Metals Q4 Earnings

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aqua Metals reported in-line EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $173.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AQMS)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings