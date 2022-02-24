Recap: Vapotherm Q4 Earnings
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vapotherm missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.63.
Revenue was up $18.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vapotherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.49
|-0.64
|-0.44
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.52
|-0.67
|-0.40
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|30.89M
|18.24M
|31.79M
|37.18M
|Revenue Actual
|38.12M
|20.62M
|32.31M
|40.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings