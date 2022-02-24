 Skip to main content

Recap: Vapotherm Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:53pm   Comments
Recap: Vapotherm Q4 Earnings

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vapotherm missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was up $18.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vapotherm's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.64 -0.44 -0.54
EPS Actual -0.52 -0.67 -0.40 -0.51
Revenue Estimate 30.89M 18.24M 31.79M 37.18M
Revenue Actual 38.12M 20.62M 32.31M 40.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

