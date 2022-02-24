 Skip to main content

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:53pm   Comments
Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81.

Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.

 

