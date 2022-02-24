Recap: Alamo Group Q4 Earnings

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alamo Group beat estimated earnings by 1.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $48.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alamo Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.05 1.57 1.36 1.37 EPS Actual 1.59 1.97 1.47 1.10 Revenue Estimate 340.83M 311.83M 294.60M 289.77M Revenue Actual 338.31M 347.55M 311.19M 288.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.