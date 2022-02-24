Recap: Alamo Group Q4 Earnings
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alamo Group beat estimated earnings by 1.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $48.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alamo Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|1.57
|1.36
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.97
|1.47
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|340.83M
|311.83M
|294.60M
|289.77M
|Revenue Actual
|338.31M
|347.55M
|311.19M
|288.62M
