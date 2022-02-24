Immersion: Q4 Earnings Insights
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immersion beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 24.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immersion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.09
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.23
|0.10
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|9.50M
|9.37M
|7.25M
|10.40M
|Revenue Actual
|7.17M
|11.01M
|7.16M
|10.94M
