Cable One: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cable One missed estimated earnings by 10.6%, reporting an EPS of $10.54 versus an estimate of $11.79.
Revenue was up $95.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $4.31 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|12.64
|11.31
|10.81
|11.61
|EPS Actual
|8.33
|16.68
|11.19
|7.73
|Revenue Estimate
|424.33M
|388.93M
|337.85M
|341.41M
|Revenue Actual
|430.24M
|401.75M
|341.26M
|336.77M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings