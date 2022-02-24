Cable One: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cable One missed estimated earnings by 10.6%, reporting an EPS of $10.54 versus an estimate of $11.79.

Revenue was up $95.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $4.31 which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 12.64 11.31 10.81 11.61 EPS Actual 8.33 16.68 11.19 7.73 Revenue Estimate 424.33M 388.93M 337.85M 341.41M Revenue Actual 430.24M 401.75M 341.26M 336.77M

