Recap: Assured Guaranty Q4 Earnings

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Assured Guaranty beat estimated earnings by 391.14%, reporting an EPS of $3.88 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assured Guaranty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.76 0.60 0.61 EPS Actual 0.45 1.59 0.55 0.69 Revenue Estimate 178.00M 180.60M 179.70M 187.80M Revenue Actual 102.00M 102.00M 103.00M 154.00M

