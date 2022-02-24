Recap: Assured Guaranty Q4 Earnings
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Assured Guaranty beat estimated earnings by 391.14%, reporting an EPS of $3.88 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Assured Guaranty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.76
|0.60
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|1.59
|0.55
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|178.00M
|180.60M
|179.70M
|187.80M
|Revenue Actual
|102.00M
|102.00M
|103.00M
|154.00M
