Universal Health Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Universal Health Services beat estimated earnings by 2.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $2.87.
Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Health Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.68
|2.27
|2.78
|EPS Actual
|2.67
|3.76
|2.44
|3.59
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10B
|3.01B
|2.96B
|2.99B
|Revenue Actual
|3.16B
|3.20B
|3.01B
|3.09B
