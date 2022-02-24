Chemed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chemed beat estimated earnings by 3.35%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $5.08.

Revenue was up $7.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 7.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chemed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4.49 4.29 4.02 5.13 EPS Actual 5.06 4.60 4.44 5.13 Revenue Estimate 531.87M 511.85M 510.26M 537.20M Revenue Actual 538.67M 532.26M 527.36M 533.29M

