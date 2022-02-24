Chemed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chemed beat estimated earnings by 3.35%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $5.08.
Revenue was up $7.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 7.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chemed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.49
|4.29
|4.02
|5.13
|EPS Actual
|5.06
|4.60
|4.44
|5.13
|Revenue Estimate
|531.87M
|511.85M
|510.26M
|537.20M
|Revenue Actual
|538.67M
|532.26M
|527.36M
|533.29M
