Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.40
|0.28
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|39.05M
|37.97M
|35.20M
|35.58M
|Revenue Actual
|38.37M
|40.67M
|35.88M
|37.55M
