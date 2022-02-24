Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.31 0.27 0.29 EPS Actual 0.30 0.40 0.28 0.34 Revenue Estimate 39.05M 37.97M 35.20M 35.58M Revenue Actual 38.37M 40.67M 35.88M 37.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.