Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58.

Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quaker Houghton's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.42 1.46 1.52 EPS Actual 1.63 1.82 2.11 1.63 Revenue Estimate 419.79M 392.75M 385.15M 366.19M Revenue Actual 449.07M 435.26M 429.78M 385.85M

