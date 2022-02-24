Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings
Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58.
Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quaker Houghton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.56
|1.42
|1.46
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|1.63
|1.82
|2.11
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|419.79M
|392.75M
|385.15M
|366.19M
|Revenue Actual
|449.07M
|435.26M
|429.78M
|385.85M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings