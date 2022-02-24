Recap: ICU Medical Q4 Earnings
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ICU Medical beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.64.
Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ICU Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.64
|1.50
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|2.07
|1.88
|1.62
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|314.30M
|305.43M
|300.90M
|295.33M
|Revenue Actual
|336.06M
|321.68M
|318.05M
|320.45M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings