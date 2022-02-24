 Skip to main content

Recap: ICU Medical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:33pm   Comments
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ICU Medical beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ICU Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.64 1.50 1.51
EPS Actual 2.07 1.88 1.62 1.77
Revenue Estimate 314.30M 305.43M 300.90M 295.33M
Revenue Actual 336.06M 321.68M 318.05M 320.45M

