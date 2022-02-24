 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: OPKO Health Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: OPKO Health Q4 Earnings

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OPKO Health missed estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $93.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OPKO Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 0.02 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0 -0.01 0.05 0.05
Revenue Estimate 302.27M 456.36M 498.46M 443.10M
Revenue Actual 385.80M 442.40M 545.20M 494.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OPK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's Jardiance Gets Nod For Heart Failure, Pulmatrix Announces Reverse Split, Reata Awaits FDA Decision
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Orphazyme Plunges On Regulatory Setback In Europe, Pulmonx Earnings Disappoint, Amicus Declines To Spin Off Genetic Medicine Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings