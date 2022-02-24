Recap: OPKO Health Q4 Earnings
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
OPKO Health missed estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $93.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OPKO Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|302.27M
|456.36M
|498.46M
|443.10M
|Revenue Actual
|385.80M
|442.40M
|545.20M
|494.60M
