Recap: OPKO Health Q4 Earnings

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OPKO Health missed estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $93.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OPKO Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.02 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0 -0.01 0.05 0.05 Revenue Estimate 302.27M 456.36M 498.46M 443.10M Revenue Actual 385.80M 442.40M 545.20M 494.60M

