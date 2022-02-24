Opendoor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Opendoor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $3.57 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Opendoor Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.34
|-0.48
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|2.01B
|1.06B
|620.18M
|243.94M
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|1.19B
|747.27M
|248.89M
