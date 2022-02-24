Opendoor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Opendoor Technologies beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $3.57 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Opendoor Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.34 -0.48 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.24 -0.04 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 2.01B 1.06B 620.18M 243.94M Revenue Actual 2.27B 1.19B 747.27M 248.89M

