Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 18.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Open Lending's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21   0.14 0.12
EPS Actual 0.23 0.27 0.10 0.12
Revenue Estimate 54.69M 48.98M 40.91M 34.03M
Revenue Actual 58.89M 61.12M 44.01M 39.63M

