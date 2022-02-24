Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 18.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Open Lending's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.14
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.27
|0.10
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|54.69M
|48.98M
|40.91M
|34.03M
|Revenue Actual
|58.89M
|61.12M
|44.01M
|39.63M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
