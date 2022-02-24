 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kura Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Share:
Kura Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Oncology beat estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.53.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.36% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (KURA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura Lifts Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial, Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Sorrento's Omicron Antibody Treatment Effective
FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Kura Oncology's Early-Stage Leukemia Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings