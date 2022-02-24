 Skip to main content

CarGurus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarGurus beat estimated earnings by 43.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $187.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarGurus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.21 0.23 0.27
EPS Actual 0.38 0.41 0.33 0.32
Revenue Estimate 217.72M 190.75M 158.98M 148.93M
Revenue Actual 222.91M 217.75M 171.37M 151.55M

