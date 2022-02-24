CarGurus: Q4 Earnings Insights
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarGurus beat estimated earnings by 43.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $187.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarGurus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.21
|0.23
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.41
|0.33
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|217.72M
|190.75M
|158.98M
|148.93M
|Revenue Actual
|222.91M
|217.75M
|171.37M
|151.55M
